Custom clearance centres are neither 'credible or acceptable as an alternative to the back stop' says Leitrim politican

Drumkeerin Sinn Fein Cllr Padraig Fallon has described the proposal of custom clearance centres as neither being credible or acceptable as an alternative to the back stop.

Cllr Padraig Fallon stated: “Individual constituents continually raise the issue of Brexit and its possible implications on day to day life for communities in North Leitrim and along the border. It is clear for listening to the people on the ground that the businesses community and our farming community want a deal, those working along the border and across the border want a deal and those communities that live along and straddle the border want a deal.

“This proposal by the UK to install custom clearance centres at both sides of the border with some sort of no man’s land buffer zone in the middle is not a credible alternative to the backstop. There can be no going back to physical infrastructure of any kind on the border, Sinn Fein will strongly oppose it as will those communities that live along the border.

“The Backstop was designed to resolve the issue of trade crossing the border and the majority of people on this island are in favour of it, while the British government may not be happy with it now they do have the option of making it a Northern Ireland only Backstop which would also be favourable to the majority on this island.

“The proposed or talked about custom clearance centres can only be described as border posts. The EU and the Irish Government need to stand firm and ensure that no border posts or physical infrastructure of any kind is imposed on local communities along the border.

“If part of this island is dragged out of the EU against the will of the people then those people should be given the opportunity to vote to get back into the EU through Irish reunification.”

