Woman smashed pub window in Ballinamore

A Ballinamore woman was convicted and fined a total of €400 for failing to comply with direction of gardai and public order over the summer.



Anna O'Donoghue, 9 Convent Road, Ballinamore was convicted and fined €200 for threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Main Street, Ballinamore on July 4, 2019.

She was also convicted and fined €200 for failing to comply with the direction of the gardai at High Street, Ballinamore on August 11 this year.



Other charges of criminal damage to a window at The Poor Scholar Bar, Ballinamore, assault, intoxication and public order were taken into consideration by Judge Kevin Kilrane.

Solicitor Peter Collins said his client had €400 in court for compensation. The court heard during this year's Ballinamore Festival the defendant arrived at the platform with a dog and caused a disturbance.

Gardai directed her to move away, which she did but she returned again later and the proprietor of a pub said she was causing “general trouble.”



Gardai said the woman was “shouting and roaring abuse” and refused to leave the area. Again she ran back into the pub shouting abuse.

The court also heard on July 5, 2019 she smashed the window of The Poor Scholar Bar in the town.

Mr Collins said his client bought a house in the town in 2017 .



He said she had gone through a personal break up and was intoxicated during the offences. He said she admitted she did wrong and apologised.

