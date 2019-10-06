Pedestrian access to town car park locked at 5pm due to ADBO activity

Cllr Caillian Ellis complimented Leitrim County Council on the recent work on the road to the town centre car park in Ballinamore located behind the old courthouse.



He said the car park is getting lots of use, but more people may not know about it or have issues with the pedestrian gate closing at 5pm.

He requested that the access gate beside the courthouse be left open until 7m to help business owners and locals to be able to use the car park. At the moment he said the gate is locked at 5pm. Cllr Ellis said the car park is “very handy” and brings you into the centre of the town.



The council said they understand the gate is closed at 5pm due to previous “ASBO activity.”

Cllr Ellis also asked that more signage for the car park be erected around the town.

Also read: Two Leitrim families to feature on RTE's Raised by the Village