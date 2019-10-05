Council to carry out mobility assessment of Drumshanbo

Leitrim County Council are to carry out an assessment of Drumshanbo for people with accessibility and mobility issues.



Sinn Féin Cllr Brendan Barry requested Leitrim County Council carry out an assessment and works in Drumshanbo to make the town and businesses more accessible for people with disabilities and mobility issues last week.



The council said they will undertake a review of accessibility issues in Drumshanbo and “where any shortcomings are identified the council shall endeavour to address same subject to funding availability.”



When asked if businesses could remove steps and put in ramps for wheelchairs, the council outlined that if a business wants to make their entrance more accessible they need to apply for a licence to alter the footpath.

The council engineers said if the existing footpath is not wide enough, a ramp may be denied.

