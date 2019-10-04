Iron Mountain Literature Festival returns this weekend

Two of Ireland’s best-loved and popular authors, Marian Keyes and Michael Harding, are special guests at this year’s Iron Mountain Festival in The Dock, Carrick on Shannon this weekend.

The festival will also feature Professor Luke Gibbons who will give the inaugural John McGahern Memorial Lecture on aspects of McGahern’s writing in At Home in the World: John McGahern, the Local and the Global exploring the way in which his work balances a fidelity to the local with an openness to the stranger, the newcomer, the outsider.



Celebrated actor Adrian Dunbar will give a reading from McGahern’s work and discuss his career in theatre, film and television.

A remarkable live performance inspired by Offaly writer Ian Maleney’s acclaimed book of essays Minor Monuments will mix words, film, sound and smell to explore memory (and the loss of memory), belonging and the meaning of home.



Writers Alice Lyons and Una Mannion, both of whom have novels forthcoming in 2020 and 2021 respectively, will read from and talk about their work and will be joined by Rhona Trench, all three of which teach at the newly formed Yeats Academy of Arts, Design and Architecture at IT Sligo. Alice and Una will also lead writing workshops on Saturday morning. Finally on Sunday afternoon there will be a series of readings with music in Rynn’s Pub, Ballingleara in conjunction with the Ballinaglera Traditional Music Festival, at the foot of Sliabh an Iarainn featuring Mary McPartlan, Adrian Dunbar, Néillidh Mulligan, Mohammad Saif-Khan, Edwina Guckian and Vincent Woods.



The winner of the 2019 John McGahern Literary Award will be announced as part of the festival.

Full price tickets for Iron Mountain are €60 and include all readings, discussions, buffet dinner on Saturday evening and transport to and from the Iron Mountain session on Sunday morning.

All workshops on Saturday morning must be booked separately. Workshop tickets are €10 each.

For further information visit ironmountainfestival.ie