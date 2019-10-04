Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Connacht and midlands this morning following Storm Lorenzo
A Status Yellow wind warning is in place.
A Status Yellow Wind warning remains in place for most of Connacht as the midlands as well as for Dublin, Kildare and Laois. This remains in place until 1pm this afternoon (Friday, October 4). Slow down and give extra space to other road users including pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. Watch out for wind-blown debris on all roads this morning after stormy conditions overnight.
