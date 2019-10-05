Seamus O'Rourke has announced his first book

Carriallen actor, writer and Leitrim Observer columnist Seamus O'Rourke has announce he is publishing a book this month.

Entlited "A Lock of Poems, Recitations and Good Ones," O'Rourke informed his fans this week that he has put some of his much loved poems into a book which is due to hit shleves this month.

"I get asked a lot for the words to some of my poems and recitations — that’s not a problem — it’s lovely to think that people want them — it’s just, some of them were never written down and some of them are somewhere on my computer or on a USB stick somewhere — my filing system wouldn’t be great. So, I’ve put them into a book. I

"t wasn’t as simple as I thought, but putting it together, brought back some lovely memories of the people, places and events that I was writing about. I hope they will bring a smile to your face too."

Now available for pre order on seamusorourke.com — twill be ready for delivery in Mid-October!