Bright this morning but more rain this afternoon

Today will be bright across Connacht with sunny spells. Scattered showers will develop in the west towards noon and will spread eastwards this afternoon, becoming widespread. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight, showers will continue, especially over the western half of the province. Later in the night a band of heavy or prolonged showers will spread from the west. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds.