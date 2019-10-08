The Tuesday weather forecast for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan
Heavy rain and blustery conditions today.
Today, Tuesday, October 8 will be cool, blustery day with bright or sunny spells and widespread heavy showers, some prolonged and a few possibly thundery. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds.
Tonight
Heavy showers will continue tonight, especially over the western half of the country and in Ulster with fresh, gusty westerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.
