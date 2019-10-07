Team Hope calling on Leitrim groups to get working on record breaking shoboxes for Christmas

Team Hope is encouraging families, friends, schools, community groups and businesses across Leitrim to work together and inspire teamwork as it aims to surpass its 2 millionth shoebox and deliver a record-breaking 280,000 gift-filled shoeboxes to children affected by poverty by Friday, November 8th.

Last year showboxes went to Albania, Belarus, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Kosova, Lesotho (21,875), Malawi, Romania, Swaziland, Transnistria and Ukraine.

Across Co. Leitrim people donated 1,202 filled shoebox gifts last year helping vulnerable children overseas.

Helen Jenkins, Team Hope Coordinator for County Leitrim said: “2019 is a big year for the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal. Not only are we celebrating ten years of the Appeal, but we are on the cusp of delivering our 2 millionth shoebox. We cannot do this without the support of you, your family, friends, local schools, businesses and communities. So, I’m encouraging everyone to rally around as many people as they can and to inspire them to play their part in helping us smash our target. That way as many children as possible will experience the joy and excitement of receiving a gift this Christmas. Every shoe box counts!”

Getting involved with Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal is simple. All you have to do is find an empty shoebox, wrap it in Christmas paper and fill it with gifts for a boy or girl aged between 2 and 14, attach €4 and bring it to a local drop off point before Friday, November 8th.

When considering items that are best to gift, think of the 4W’s:

· Write – pen, pencil, copybook, paper, colouring book, felt pens, sharpener, eraser, solar calculator (these children have no access to batteries).

· Wash– toothbrush and toothpaste, soap (wrapped), facecloth, hairbrush, comb.

· Wear – a hat, scarf, gloves, socks or underwear.

· Wow – sunglasses, games, small Irish gift, a photo of yourself, sweets (must be in date until at least April 2020), make up, a small musical instrument, toys like a doll, a car, cuddly toy, skipping rope, yo-yo or finger puppet.

There are many drop off points in County Leitrim including all Dealz, Axa, FastFit/FirstStop branches and Toymaster stores. To find your nearest drop-off point, visit http://www.teamhope.ie.

Follow Team Hope on Facebook at www.facebook.com/team.hope. ireland and Twitter @TeamHopeIreland #InspiringTeamwork #EveryBoxCounts

