Leitrim is one of five counties not to have a bomb disposal call out this year

Leitrim is one of five counties not to have an Army Bomb Disposal call out this year.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal team respond to requests for assistance from the Gardai in relation to suspect devices.

Of the 74 so far in 2019, 25 were in Dublin, with Louth and Wicklow the next highest with 6 each.

The one call out in Cavan was the result of a suspicious device reported in the town last February, which was later discovered to be a battery for a mobility scooter.

Carlow, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford were the other counties not to have called on the EOD.

Also read: Team Hope calling on Leitrim groups to get working on record breaking shoboxes for Christmas