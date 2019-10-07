Sasta in Carrick-on-Shannon has closed its doors citing financial reasons

Sasta Fitness in Carrick-on-Shannon has closed its doors "effective immediately" citing "many financial circumstances beyond our control".

In a short video published to the business' Facebook page yesterday, a spokesperson said that "due to many financial circumstances beyond our control Sasta Fitness in Carrick-on-Shannon will close its doors effective immediately.

"This has been the most difficult decision to make. It was a place we were so proud of which makes it so much harder. We sincerely regret we have to make this decision without any notice. We will be contacting everyone to solve all outstanding unused sessions that were paid."

The business said queries can be directed to info@sasta.ie or you can phone them on 087 2026382.

"We just ask you to be patient with us as we work through all the enquires," said a spokesperson.

He added that he wanted to "say how much we appreciate out customers who loved Sasta. I know you will be disappointed."

The video can be viewed here.