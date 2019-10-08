Leitrim Gardai compliment Junior Cert celebrations

There were no incidents of criminality following the release of the Junior Certificate results last Friday, October 4 in Leitrim.

Superintendent Kevin English said there were only a "small number" of intoxicated young people reported and there were no incidents of public order.

Mr English complimented the students, their parents and schools on organising responsible celebrations and also paid tribute to the organisers and owners of local junior discos for working with Gardai to ensure a safe and enjoyable night for all.

