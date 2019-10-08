Deaths in Leitrim, Tuesday October 8, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Joseph (Joe) Caldwell, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford

Peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hopital. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters, Margaret, Tommy, Liam, Donal, John, Theresa, Ann and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Drumlish with burial in new cemetery, Drumlish. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Asthma Society.

Martin Brown, 12 Tullan Strand Rd, Bundoran, Donegal / Belfast, Antrim



Formerly of P.J Brown & Sons Funeral Directors, Belfast, Sunday 6th October 2019, suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Martin, beloved father of the late baby Matthew. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia, his adored daughter Megan, sister Margaret, brother Desie, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 12pm to 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, Co. Donegal, for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Pat (Patsy) O' Hara, Kilcolagh, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Pat (Patsy) O’Hara, peacefully at Brookhaven nursing home, Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sisters Noreen (Unites States) and Cathlyn (Kingscourt, Co Cavan) Brother Frank (Croghan), sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Pat, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Mahons funeral home, Boyle on Wednesday from 5pm until removal to St Michaels church, Croghan arriving at 7pm, Funeral mass on Thursday at 12noon with buriel immediately afterwards in Elphin old cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.