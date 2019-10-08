Funding for Ballinamore's Junction Project to be decided this year

The Junction Project in Ballinamore which hopes to transform the old St Felim's College into a Greenway Headquarters, digital hub and art studio should know if they are successful in funding by the end of this year.



Minister Michael Ring told Dáil Eireann last week his department received 69 projects under the Rural Regeneration Fund.

He noted Ballinamore submitted an application. Assessments are underway and he stated “I expect to be in a position to announce the successful Category 1 projects from the second call before the end of 2019.”

