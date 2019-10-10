Carrick-on-Shannon premiere for ‘Dark Lies The Island’ filmed in Boyle

Boyle is the main location for a new Irish movie with some big names that hits Irish cinemas next Thursday, October 19.

Based on the novels of Sligo based Kevin Barry, the dark comedy includes household names Pat Shortt, Tommy Tiernan and Charlie Murphy as well as a host of top Irish actors.



Director Ian Fitzgibbons said he felt strongly the film should be captured around Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Fitzgibbons was in Boyle to direct the hilarious second series of Chris O'Dowd's Moone Boy. He fell in love with the area and when he worked with Kevin Barry on this script he knew Boyle was the perfect fit.

“The town has an old world beautiful feeling” and he said he “felt strongly that the evocation” of the film was needed to be placed here. He said with budget restraints he was told filming on location in Boyle would mean at least a day lost of film shooting, but Mr Fitzgibbons said it was worth it.



Filming finished on the movie almost 11 months ago. Lough Key is a major part of the film as well as the streetscape of Boyle which takes on the role of the fictional town of Dromord which the Mannions are based in.

Dark lies the Island is a dark comic melodrama about a family spinning out of control in a small Irish town, where Daddy Mannion (Pat Shortt) is the traditional chieftain.

In this rural gothic western, two brothers try to crawl out from the shadow of their domineering father while his young wife is trapped in a whirlpool of jealousy.



As the story unfolds, over the course of a week, a long-standing family feud comes to a head, forcing all participants to face up to the truth.

Local readers will see beautiful images of Lough Key, Boyle town and a previously derelict building spruced up as a chip shop.

Kevin Barry said “The chip shop, which Richie Tobin (Tommy Tiernan) has mysteriously purchased, was the main interior location in Boyle. For this setting, Sheriff and the team selected a derelict shop. We went in there and threw everything we could at it."

Ian Fitzgibbons explains he found Kevin Barry's work through Tommy Tiernan and he loves how Barry presents a familiar small town ideology in a unique and “contemporary” way.

He explained he first worked with Kevin Barry when he made a short film of his book Breakfast Wine which featured Pat Shortt in 2013.



Cast wise, Fitzgibbon said they had no problem getting big household names: “Kevin Barry is one of Ireland's most eminent contemporary novelists, so actors were keen to sign up.”

The film is supported by Bord Scannán na hÉireann/Irish Film Board, RTÉ, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, Quickfire.

Fitzgibbons added that he loved his time in Boyle and thinks this area of Roscommon and Leitrim is very attractive to film makers - it is Irish but a different view it has an “extraordinary landscape.”



The film will premiere in Carrick Cineplex on Wednesday, October 16 before the film hits Irish cinemas on Friday, October 18.

Win Win Win

Be the first to see this new local movie when it premieres in Carrick Cineplex next Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm. Drink reception from 6pm.

The Leitrim Observer have TEN pairs of ticket up for grabs. To be in with a chance tell us who plays the role of Daddy Mannion in Dark Lies the Island?

Name, address, phone number and answer to: leitrimcomp@gmail.com before October 13 at 5pm.

T&C apply.