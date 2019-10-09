120 new jobs for Cavan town

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith says this morning’s (Wednesday, October 9) announcement from Liberty Insurance of 120 new jobs at their offices in Cavan is a major boost for the border region.

He commented, "This is welcome news following the substantial loss of jobs at that location over the past number of years with the most recent job losses announced last June.

“There is a skilled and highly diligent work-force in Cavan and I hope Liberty Insurance will commence recruitment at an early date. More and more employment opportunities are needed in regional areas such as Cavan to reduce long distance commuting and the associated costs,” concluded Deputy Smith.