Huawei Mobile Ireland campaigns with Irish drag queen challenging gender stereotypes

Meet the Irish Drag Queen who is challenging gender stereotypes.

Heading into its first season in the UK, RuPaul’s Drag Race has celebrated a decade of drag and inspired fans around the world to express themselves.

Once such person who has been inspired, has been Tadgh or as he's known on stage, Alicia.

Tadhg Murray, a drag queen from Leitrim, works office jobs during the day but can then express their creativity and talent after dark.

"Coming from a place where I did not see many people like me, drag has been my creative outlet to express my art. Drag allowed me to lean in my pride, confidence and eccentricity and taught me to embrace who I am at my core and show it off to the world," Tadhg said.

"To me, drag is an art form," he added.

