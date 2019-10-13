Court hears motorist attempted to flee from gardaí

Luke Flynn, Kilmcroy, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon was convicted of giving false information and fined €250 when he appeared before Judge Denis McLoughlin at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Garda Naughton gave evidence that on March 18 last at 12.30am he was travelling from Knockvicar to Keadue in an unmarked car when he came upon a car parked with its lights on.

Garda Naughton said he activated the blue lights on the patrol car but the parked car “took off.”

Continuing his evidence, Garda Naughton said he pursued the vehicle for approximately 1km before it pulled in and collided with a parked car.

The court heard the defendant then carried on running through an area of forestry in an effort to avoid detection.

The following day, March 19, Garda Naughton met with Mr Flynn at Boyle garda station and was told the vehicle had been stolen.

Garda Naughton said this information was false. He said the defendant had previous convictions for driving or attempting to drive a mechanically propelled vehicle in a public place while under the influence of an intoxicant to such an extent as to be incapable of having proper control of the vehicle.

The court heard Mr Flynn also has a previous conviction for failing to provide a breath specimen.

Entering a plea on behalf of the defendant, defending solicitor Gerry McGovern said the vehicle had been untaxed for “a considerable period,” adding, Mr Flynn “panicked.”

Mr McGovern said the defendant “was on a track road for forestry before getting out of the car and running away.”

Mr McGovern added: “Both himself and his wife were upset they did the wrong thing. They knew the car was untaxed for some time and they did the wrong thing.”

Judge McLoughlin ruled as outlined.