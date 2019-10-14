Deputy Tony McLoughlin to meet Taoiseach to talk about Sligo/ Leitrim election

Deputy Tony McLoughlin he will be meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar next week to discuss running in the next general election for Sligo/Leitrim, south Donegal/ north Roscommon constituency.

Deputy McLoughlin decided to retire from politics last year but following on from Cllr Sinead Maguire's withdrawal from the race, McLoughlin released a statements saying he hadn't decided on his future.

It is now understood that the Taoiseach has requested a meeting with him in Dublin next week in order to discuss this issue further.

Senator Frank Feighan who will be on the ballot paper for Fine Gael said he expected a decision on his new running mate to be made in the next week.

Elsewhere, Taoiseach Varadkar is expected to come under intense pressure to call a snap general election if a late Brexit deal is secured.

Backing for an early election is also very prevalent among key Government ministers.

