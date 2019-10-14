Deputy Tony McLoughlin to meet Taoiseach to talk about Sligo/ Leitrim election

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Sligo/North Leitrim TD Tony McLoughlin.

Deputy Tony McLoughlin

Deputy Tony McLoughlin he will be meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar next week to discuss running in the  next general election for Sligo/Leitrim, south Donegal/ north Roscommon constituency.

Deputy McLoughlin decided to retire from politics last year but following on from Cllr Sinead Maguire's withdrawal from the race, McLoughlin released a statements saying he hadn't decided on his future.

It is now understood that the Taoiseach has requested a meeting with him in Dublin next week in order to discuss this issue further.

Senator Frank Feighan who will be on the ballot paper for Fine Gael said he expected a decision on his new running mate to be made in the next week.

Elsewhere, Taoiseach Varadkar is expected to come under intense pressure to call a snap general election if a late Brexit deal is secured.

Backing for an early election is also very prevalent among key Government ministers.

Watch: The massive celebrations in Manorhamilton last night