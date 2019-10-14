Ellis calls for increased investment in Shannon-Erne Waterway

Fianna Fáil General Election candidate for Sligo-Leitrim, Shane Ellis, has called for increased investment in the Shannon-Erne Waterway linking the River Shannon with the River Erne.

Ellis commented, “This year is the 25th anniversary of the re-opening of the Shannon-Erne Waterway, known locally as the Ballinamore-Ballyconnell canal. While it is a great asset for the community I believe with investment and maintenance it could increase tourism and serve as a greater amenity for the local community.

“I have written to Waterways Ireland on behalf of local residents and those who use the canal by boat. Dredging is needed on the canal. I understand it has become restrictive for those travelling on the canal and this needs to be addressed.

“I would like to see an increased focus on marketing of the waterway. It is a stunning journey, spanning over 70km in length overall. We can be competing with other waterways for tourism and benefits to local businesses.

“I am calling on Tourism Ireland and our local authority to promote the waterway so communities in our area can benefit,” concluded Mr Ellis.