Insomnia Cavan is named as Retail Excellence Top 30 store

Insomnia Cavan has been selected as a Top 30 Finalist in the 2019 AIBMS Retail Excellence Awards - the only store in Cavan to make it into the Top 30.



Retail Excellence is the largest retail industry representative organization in Ireland. The To 30 list comprises of retailers from around the country in every sector within the Irish Retail Industry, vying to be Ireland’s National Store of the Year. The Store of the Year competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish Retail Industry. They are now the largest and most prestigious of their kind in Ireland.



The Top 30 stores will now be rigorously tested with a financial audit and an onsite visit from Retail Excellence and Echochamber. The sectoral category winners, Top 5 Stores and the National Store of the Year will be announced at a black-tie Awards banquet on Saturday, November 9th in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.



Harry O'Kelly CEO of Insomnia said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Cavan has been recognised as a Top 30 store, our store manager Kim and her team have done an amazing job since the store opened in December 2017, continuously providing exceptional customer service and of course delivering the best cup of coffee to each customer every single time they visit”.

David Fitzsimons, Group Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented “All our finalists are superb retail offerings and we are delighted to see them progress to this stage of the competition. Their journey through our Awards process will culminate on November 9 in Killarney where we will announce our National Store of the Year Winner along with the sectoral winners. Our Awards process is very thorough from start to finish.

"We started the process last May with over 600 store entries and visited each of the Top30 stores left in this competition with Echochamber, our UK Retail Excellence Consultant partners. As always the competition is intense and with the coveted nature of the title every finalist has reached new heights in promoting retail excellence within their operations”.