Sunny spells and showers for the North West today

Today, Wednesday, October 16 will be bright and breezy, with sunny spells and showers developing. The showers will be most frequent in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in freshening, southwest winds.

TONIGHT

It will be cool and blustery with frequent showers in the south and west but mainly dry in the north and west. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in blustery south or southwest winds.