Two males to appear in court this morning following incident in Longford town

Two men in their 20s are due to appear before Athlone District Court this morning, (Wednesday, October 16) following an altercation in Longford Town yesterday.



Gardaí attended the scene of a disturbance in Longford Town yesterday, Tuesday, October 15, at approximately 3:40pm, following reports a report of an altercation involving a number of males on Main Street. Two males were detained by Gardaí at Longford Garda Station.

The two males (aged 26 and 29) are due appear before Athlone District Court this morning.

