NoBorisBorder protests at Leitrim border this evening

Border Communities Against Brexit have planned major border demonstrations for today, on Wednesday October 16 in advance of a critical EU Council summit.



This EU summit is the last such meeting before the British Government says it will leave the European Union, dragging the northern Ireland with it.

BCAB Spokesperson Damien McGenity said: “The most recent Brexit proposals put forward by British Prime Minister Johnson are completely unworkable and unacceptable. Over recent weeks, Border Communities Against Brexit has significantly stepped up its campaign against a no-deal Brexit and any return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.



“This has included public meetings in border communities, widespread media engagement at home and abroad, meeting EU Ambassadors, engagement with political representatives at local, national and EU level, including presentations in the Oireachtas.

“On Wednesday October 16 at 8pm, in advance of the EU Council meeting, we are seeking to engage the public in a major demonstration of opposition to Brexit and to any return of a hard border in Ireland.

“We are asking people to come out to their local border road at 8pm to show their anger at a No Deal Brexit, and to light a beacon or torch to show our implacable opposition to being dragged out of the EU.



There will be demonstrations on the Garrison/ Rossinver border, Belleek/ Belcoo border and at Farrelly's Bridge, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan.



Pictures and videos of the event to be sent to @BCAB4EU with the Hashtag #NoBorisBorder and also tag Border Communities Against Brexit on Facebook.

