Water disruption in south Leitrim today
Businesses and residents on group water schemes in South Leitrim can expect disruption to water services today, wednesday, October 16.
Leitrim County Council working on behalf of Irish Water have announced "routine maintenance on group water schemes." There may be diruptions with the water supply up to 5pm this evening.
Works are ongoing in the following areas:
Attimanus/Corlaskagh Drumgowla Carrickmakeeegan Ballinaboy Ballyduff
