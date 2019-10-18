Manorhamilton's Heritage Trail now complete

The second part of the Heritage Trail in Manorhamilton is now complete.



The self-guided trail booklet was launched in the Glens Centre during National Heritage Week.

The booklet is available in the Heritage Centre at Hamilton’s Castle, Caz Cards, The Glens Centre, Sean McMorrow’s Main St. and the Library.



Heritage wall plaques have been placed on Biddy’s Bar, Gilbert’s, AIB, Bank of Ireland, St. Clare’s Church, Bee Park and Dispensary. The second part of the project was the erection of information panels at the former Railway Station (now Manorhamilton Livestock Mart), Our Lady’s Hospital (Manorhamilton Workhouse site) and the Star Fort site at the Church of Ireland.



These information panels are now in position, displaying additional photographs and information on these sites. They are an integral part of the trail. In the Market Square the numbered trail map of the town is on display in a larger format together with a synopsis of the information on each site.



These information panels positioned so centrally will ensure visitors and locals are aware of the rich heritage of Manorhamilton and hopefully encourage further exploration of North Leitrim’s capital town.

The Tidy Towns Committee is deeply indebted to Leitrim Local Community Development Committee with support from Leitrim County Council and Leitrim Development Company for part funding from Leader Programme of this project.

