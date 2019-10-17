Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday October 17, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Aindrias (Andy) FARRELL, Willville, Carlingford, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Andrew Farrell, Willville, Carlingford and formerly Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Hugh and parents Mamie and Andrew. Very deeply regretted by his wife Teresa, sons Tom and Mick, daughters Siobhan and Andria, daughter-in-law Jo, sons-in-law Anthony and Alan, Geraldine (Mick's partner) and grandchildren. Also his brother Pat, sisters Catherine and Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Willville ( Eircode A91 CF25) on Thursday, from 2pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15am to St. James' Church Grange arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Carlingford. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to North Louth Hospice.

Dolores Cavanagh(née Reily), Malahide, Dublin / Tulsk, Roscommon

Cavanagh (née Riley), Dolores (Tulsk, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Malahide, Co. Dublin) - October 12, 2019, (peacefully) at Galway University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late James; sadly missed by her loving sons Martin, Niall, Brian and Paul, daughter Lorraine, sister Evelyn, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, friends and carers. Removal on Thursday (17th Oct.) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords, arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to adjoining cemetery.



John McGagh Church Road, Bundoran, Donegal

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo. Retired Garda Sergeant. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Catherine, Mairead, Breda & Jackie, sons Martin & Sean, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, relatives & friends.

Reposing at his late residence this Thursday from 5 -9 pm and on Friday from 12 noon -5 pm. Removal on Friday evening at 6:45 pm to Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland c/o John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran or any family member.

Lena Carty White Island Road, Fassagh, Belleek, Fermanagh

Carty (White Island Road, Belleek and formerly of Drumbadreevagh, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh) Oct. 15th 2019, Lena, beloved wife of the late Francie and loving mother of Sinead, Bronagh (John), Clodagh (Sean) and Paula (Tom) and dear sister of Anna, Flo, Pauline, Teresa, Gerard and Pat.

Remains will repose at her residence tomorrow, Wednesday, from 12 noon until 8pm with house private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only; donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, beloved grandchildren, dear brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews family circle and friends. As a mark of respect the premises of Carty Hardware, Belleek will be closed for business until Friday.

Patrick (Paddy) Morahan Ardcarne and formerly Cootehall, Boyle, Roscommon

Retired member of An Garda Siochana, Phoenix Park, Dublin. Peacefully at Drumderrig nursing home, Boyle. Predeceased by his sister Maureen and brothers Tommy and James. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sister Stella Mc Donagh, sister in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relations, neighbours and friends.

Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's church, Cootehall, on Wednesday evening at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland. House Private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.