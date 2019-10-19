Saturday, October 19
Sunny spells today for Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Sligo
Sunny spells expected today
Saturday will start mostly cloudy with showery outbreaks of rain. There will be further showers during the day but good dry and sunny periods will develop also. Top temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in brisk northerly winds.
TONIGHT
Cool with temperatures falling to between 4 and 7 C. Winds will continue light to moderate northwest to north. There'll be a few showers in the northwest and along parts of the east coast for a time, otherwise it'll be mainly dry through the night.
