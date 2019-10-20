204,849 vehicles and detected 286 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit on National Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day was held over a 24 hour period between 7am Friday 18th October and 7am Saturday 19th October, 2019. In total, An Garda Síochána and GoSafe checked 204,849 vehicles and detected 286 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau said "We would like to thank the 204,849 drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit and would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits".

See some notable detections over the 24 hour period of National Slow Down Day in our local area included:

125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 Cullagh More Drumcliff Sligo

110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Knoxspark Ballisodare Sligo