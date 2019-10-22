Halloween Market in Kinlough this weekend

The monthly Kinlough People's Market returns this Sunday, October 27 with a special Halloween theme.

There will be a fancy dress competition for the smaller visitors between 11-3 and a host of special sellers offering all you need for the season.

With over 20 stalls you will be treated to a lovely day out at the market.

The People's Market is located at Laghta, Kinlough and another date for your diary is the Christmas Market which will be held on Sunday, December 8.

