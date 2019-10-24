Senator Frank Feighan and wife Elaine welcome new baby
Senator Frank Feighan and his wife Elaine welcomed their new baby into the world on Tuesday, October 22.
The new baby boy called Macdara Feighan was born in Sligo University Hospital after 6pm on Tuesday, October 22.
Frank Feighan who is the Fine Gael candidate for Sligo Leitrim in the next general election paid tribute to the staff in Sligo University Hospital.
