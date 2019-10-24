New jobs announced for Cavan

PublicRelay, a leading US media monitoring and analytics firm, announced today plans to establish a new office in Cavan, creating 20 new jobs over the next two years.

Cavan was selected as the location for a second office in Ireland based on the strong pool of educated talent available in the region and the innovative nature of Cavan’s newly opened Digital Hub where the company initially will be based. PublicRelay Ireland, Ltd. is currently looking to hire its initial team of associate analysts and a manager to begin work before the end of this year.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new office in Cavan. The educated, friendly workforce and proximity to our Dublin office make Cavan an ideal location to expand our presence in Ireland”, said Eric Koefoot, CEO of PublicRelay. He then added, “We look forward to investing further in the country and building on our strong partnership with IDA Ireland.”

Speaking on the eve of the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said: “I am delighted that PublicRelay are opening a new office in Cavan with the creation of 20 new jobs. I met with Eric Koefoot CEO and Ruth Wiederecht, Vice President of Operations, on my recent trade mission to New York and told them about the rich pool of talent in the local area. I would like to congratulate them on this milestone and wish them every success with their new office. I know that they will be pleased with their decision.

"Without a doubt, the announcement will come as a boost to Cavan town and the surrounding area. It will also provide more local jobs for people who want to work where they live.”

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan welcomed the announcement, saying: “This investment by PublicRelay is in line with IDA Ireland’s strategy of winning impactful investments in regional locations and on working with companies to develop second sites in regional locations. It will showcase the region for other high growth tech companies and will be an excellent reference client in the region. The jobs being created will benefit Cavan and the wider county and region. I wish the company continued success as they expand their operations here.”

About PublicRelay:

Founded in 2008, PublicRelay is the most trusted media analytics solution for communications and marketing professionals at many of the world’s largest brands. PublicRelay’s clients confidently use its analysis to plan and measure influencer engagement, reputation management, the competitive landscape, and message pull-through – and tie them back to business objectives. Known for its innovation, superior data quality, and actionable insights, PublicRelay uses proprietary technology and trained analysts to deliver accurate answers to the most pressing strategic brand questions.

