Funeral arrangements for Cathal Whelan, Carrigallen

Funeral arrangements for Cathal Whelan whose body was found in Galway on October 22 after being missing since October 15.

Cathal Whelan Kivvy, Carrigallen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents Geraldine and Hughie,sister Roisin brother Cormac aunts, uncles extended family relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his residence today, Friday October 25 from 1pm until 7pm.

House private at all other times please.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church Carrigallen followed by burial in the adjoining cemetary. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Clifden RNLI. Please note shuttle bus operating from Carrigallen Hall during reposing time.

