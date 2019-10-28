Investigations continue into burning of car outside Sligo Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny's home

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire which occurred in the Aughavas area outside of TD, Martin Kenny's home at approximately 2.30am this morning, Monday, October 28.

Members of the family awoke to discover the car was on fire. Gardaí and fire services attended the scene and the fire was contained to the vehicle with no injuries reported.

A Garda Forensic technical examination is taking place and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between 12 midnight and 3am this morning, and who saw anything suspicious or to anyone with information or who witnessed this incident to contact the Gardaí at Mohill on 071-9631002,the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardai are particularly interested in speaking to any motorist who may have dash cam footage to please contact the incident room.