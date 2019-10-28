Sinn Féin leader condemns burning of Sligo/Leitrim TD's car

Sinn Féin Press Office

Sinn Féin leader condemns burning of TD’s car



Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD has condemned an apparent arson attack at the home of the party’s Justice Spokesperson and Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny.



Deputy Kenny’s car was burned out at his home in Aughavas, near Ballinamore in Co. Leitrim in the early hours of the morning.



Mary Lou McDonald said: “Martin Kenny TD’s car was set alight and burned at his home in Aughavas at approximately 2.30am this morning in what appears to have been a very deliberate and targeted attack.



“I want to extend my solidarity and that of Sinn Féin to Martin Kenny and his family after what was a very frightening experience. Thankfully no member of the Kenny family was injured but it could easily have been different.



“An attack on the home or property of an elected public representative is a deeply serious and sinister development. It represents an attack on the democratic system itself.



“This despicable act is a reflection on nobody but the criminal thugs who perpetrated it and I know it will be rightly condemned by the people of Aughavas, Ballinamore and Co. Leitrim.



“An Garda Síochána are investigating this very serious incident and I know that they will do all in their power to bring those responsible to justice.”