Investigation ongoing into fire which 'extensively damaged' Emyvale Garda Station in Monaghan this morning

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing for witnesses after a fire caused extensive damage to Emyvale Garda Station, Co Monaghan this morning, Monday, October 28.

Gardaí and Fire Personnel are currently at the scene and the scene is being preserved pending a full Garda Forensic Examination. No injuries were reported and investigations are continuing to establish the cause of the fire.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of this incident or anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area between the hours of 3am and 5.30am to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any motorists travelling in the area between 3am and 5.30am who may have dashcam footage to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.