Minister Flanagan joins in condemnation of attack targeting Sligo-Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny's car

Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, said he is appalled by the recent attack on Deputy Martin Kenny's vehicle parked outside of the family home in Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

The vehicle was set alight in the early hours of this morning, Monday, October 28.

In a short statement the Minister for Justice and Equality said: "I am appalled by the attack on Deputy Kenny’s vehicle last night. In a democracy we deliberate and debate – there is no place for violence.

"An attack on an elected member is an attack on all of society. It is an attack on democracy. I am asking anyone with information to please contact the Gardaí."