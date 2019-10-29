Google calls on Leitrim students to apply for scholarship that furthers gender equality in computer science

Google has launched its inaugural ‘Women Techmakers’ Irish university scholarship, which will see each successful applicant being awarded €5,000 annually, for the duration of their undergraduate studies.

The aim of the programme is to is to further gender equality in the field of computer science in Ireland, by encouraging women to excel in computing and technology, and become active leaders and role models in the industry.

Open for applications from today, the ‘WTM Scholarship’ is an extension of a global programme now with a dedicated Irish programme for the first time. The scholarships will be awarded based on the applicants strength of impact on diversity, demonstrated leadership and academic background.

Speaking about the programme, Jessica McCarthy, Director of Engineering at Google Ireland, said: “We want to inspire and mentor a new generation of women in engineering and technology and the Women Techmakers Irish University Scholarship will help us to do just that. The programme aims to engage a new generation of young women in Irish universities and related institutions and foster a more positive view of the actual working experience of women in the Irish tech sector. We are thrilled to be launching a dedicated programme for students in Ireland, as we have seen great success with it in other markets.”

Women Techmakers Irish Scholars will each receive a €5,000 award for the duration of their undergraduate studies. Ten student applications will be chosen in 2020 and five further students will be chosen every year, thereafter. Scholarship funds will be distributed to selected scholarship recipients, on an annual basis, for the duration of the student’s undergraduate programme for up to four years.

Those eligible to apply must be currently enrolled as a first or second year undergraduate student at a university/institute of technology in Ireland. They must intend to continue pursuing their Bachelors degree at a university/institute of technology in Ireland for at least the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

They must be studying computer science, computer engineering, or a closely related technical field, demonstrate a strong academic record, and exemplify leadership and show a passion for increasing the involvement of women in technology.

All scholarship recipients will also be invited to attend the annual Google Student Retreat in one of Google’s Europe offices in 2020. This retreat will be a great opportunity to connect with fellow scholars, network with Googlers, and participate in a number of developmental workshops.

Those wishing to apply for Google’s Women Techmakers Irish University Scholarship, can do so by visiting the Google scholarships page.

Applications will be open until Thursday, December 5. For questions on the scholarship programme students can email WTMScholars@google.com