German tourism leaders visit Leitrim and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands

Members of the German Marketing Partnership Group (MPG) visited Leitrim and Ireland’s Hidden Heartland’s, as guests of Tourism Ireland. The MPG is made up of leading German tour operators, as well as air and sea carriers, and is the official vehicle for consulting with tourism partners in Germany.

The visit was an excellent opportunity for Tourism Ireland to showcase Ireland’s Hidden Heartland’s to these senior travel representatives from Germany who make up the MPG. Their programme included dinner and an overnight stay at Lough Rynn Castle in Mohill.

Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe said: “We are delighted that the members of the German Marketing Partnership Group have taken the time to come and visit Leitrim and Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. We believe this exciting new tourism experience has great potential among German travellers, particularly for our ‘culturally curious’ audience.”