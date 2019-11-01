More rain on the way for Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan and Roscommon this Friday

Today, Friday, will see further outbreaks of rain. Heavy and showery in nature and widespread through the day. Temperatures will range between 12 to 14 °C. Moderate south-westerly winds will back southerly.

TONIGHT

Continuing heavy showers throughout the night with indications of high rainfall accumulations in the southwest with strong winds around western and southern coastal regions. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 °C in the east and northeast and 6 to 8 °C elsewhere.