Cloudy and cold for Sligo, Roscommon, Cavan and Leitrim today

Cloudy at first today with scattered outbreaks of rain. Brightening up from the west this morning, but with a few showers in the mix. Highs of 9 to 11 Celsius. North to northeast winds will freshen as the day goes on, with strong winds developing near the north and west coasts.

TONIGHT

Variable cloud and clear spells at first tonight, with showers becoming increasingly isolated and confined to the west coast. Long clear spells developing overnight. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees in mostly moderate northerly winds, continuing fresh to strong and gusty near the coast.