Deaths in Leitrim, Monday November 4, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tony Gallagher, Ardakip, Dromahair, Leitrim



Gallagher, Tony, Ardakip, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, November 3rd 2019, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice, Sligo. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and loving dad to Aisling and Sean. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Erin, Oisín, Scott, Leah, Emily and Shauna, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Tanya, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary's Church, Killenummery, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Joseph Tighe, Corderry Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Joseph Tighe, Corderry Peyton, Keshcarrigan, Co. Leitrim 1st November 2019 suddenly at his residence. Pre-deceased by his parents Packie and Loretta. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Angela, brothers Seán and Oliver, brother in law Pat, sisters in law Sandra and Maria, niece Ella, nephews Anthony, Daniel, Cieran, Finian, Robert and Eoin, aunt Annie, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday 5th November from 2pm until 8pm. Removal of remains to St. Brigid's Church Drumcong on Wednesday morning for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please on Wednesday morning.

Joseph Flynn, Drimnagh, Dublin / Bundoran, Donegal

Flynn, Joseph, 31st October 2019, suddenly, (late of Drimnagh and Bundoran Co. Donegal). Beloved dad of Tracey, Joseph, Ciara, Craig, Corry and Conor and loving son of John and the late Peggy. Sadly missed by his children, father, partner Jackie and her family, grandchildren Joshua, Jacob and Mia, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Monday from 4pm to 8pm, with family in attendance. Funeral service on Tuesday afternoon at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please.



Anthony O'Hara, Corona Blanca, Cornaslieve, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Sligo

Anthony Joseph O’Hara (Corona Blanca, Cornaslieve, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Sligo) Retired Principal of St. Mary’s Boys National School, Carrick-on-Shannon. 2nd November 2019 (after a short illness) at the Hermitage Medical Clinic, Dublin. Surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Mabel and Francis and brother Gerard. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Patricia, Dear sons Roy and Brian, daughter-in-law Aoife and Roy’s partner Jenna, brothers James (Belmullet), Martin (Sligo), Cyril (Sligo), Patrick (Sligo) and Bernard (Australia), sisters Marguerite (England) and Mary (Ballina), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday evening arriving at 6pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 12pm with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery. House private on Monday, please. One way traffic system in operation via Castlecara Road exit onto Tully Road.

Kevin Gralton, Rahoon Road, Shantalla, Galway / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



Formerly of Aughnasheelin, Co. Leitrim; much loved father of Niamh, Michele and Patrick. Sadly missed by his daughters and son and their mother Merle, sons-in-law John and Martin, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue, Galway on Sunday evening, 3rd November from 5.30 p.m. with Removal at 7.00 p.m. to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Requiem Mass on Monday, 4th November at 11 a.m. Funeral after Mass to Aughnasheelin cemetery, Co. Leitrim. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Kevin (if preferred) to Cancer Care West

May they all Rest in Peace