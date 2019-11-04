Sligo man pleads not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of a Sligo man who died in his home more than four years ago.

The plea was not accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions and Keith Brady (32) of Cartron Estate, Sligo will go on trial tomorrow Tuesday in front of Justice Alex Owens. Mr Brady is charged with murdering Martin 'Matt' Kivlehan between August 2 and August 3, 2015 at New Apartments, Holborn St, Sligo.

A jury of eight men and four women was sworn this afternoon to hear the trial which is expected to last about two weeks.