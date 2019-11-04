Warning of high numbers at Cavan General Hospital A&E today

Cavan General Hospital says people are experiencing delays in the facility today, Monday November 4 because of the high number of people presenting.

In a statement management say they’re seeing “significantly high levels of activity” this morning.

It says the number of people presenting to the Emergency Department and the Acute Medical Assessment Unit mean there are delays and a limited bed capacity.

Management say the situation is being reviewed hourly and it will advise when the situation improves.

