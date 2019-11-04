Good night Uncle Gaybo: Gay Byrne dies at age 85

The death has been announced of RTÉ broadcaster Gay Byrne.

They 85 year old had been ill for some time.

In a statement, his family said: "It is with sadness that Kathleen, Crona and Suzy wish to announce that their beloved Gay has died peacefully at home today, surrounded by his family.

"We wish to thank everybody for their love and support during Gay's illness. Particularly the wonderful teams in the Mater Hospital, St Francis Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society".

After first airing in 1962, The Late Late Show went on to become one of the world's longest running chat show.

