The first Garda Community Information Clinic planned for Keshcarrigan will be held this afternoon

The first Garda Community Information Clinic in conjunction with Keshcarrigan Development Association will take place in Keshcarrigan today, Tuesday, November 5.

Gardaí will be in attendance between 2pm and 4pm at Mohill Road, Keshcarrigan. This will give the community an opportunity to avail of general services provided by traditional Garda Stations along with information on a range of issues.

Member of the local community are invited to drop in and meet their Community Gardaí. The Garda Community Information Clinic will take place on the first Tuesday of each month