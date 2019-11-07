Leitrim native is shortlisted for An Post Irish Book Awards 2019

The shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2019 features Leitrim native Sean McGoldrick for his book The Dublin Marathon – Celebrating 40 Years.

The An Post Irish Book Awards consist of a diverse mix of exceptional writing from new and established writers across sixteen categories, including Novel of the Year, Children’s, Cookery, Crime Fiction, Popular Fiction, Nonfiction, Sports, Short Story, Poetry, Teen and Young Adult and Irish Language.

Following its hugely successful first year sponsoring the awards in 2018, An Post has launched its latest #ReadersWanted campaign, celebrating the value and joy of reading and encouraging everyone to pick up more books, more often.

To tie in with the announcement of the An Post Irish Book Awards shortlist, the public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year on the An Post Irish Book Awards website anpostirishbookawards.ie.

All voters will be entered into a draw to win one of four €100 National Book Tokens vouchers. Votes may be cast until 13th November and the winners will be announced at the gala ceremony in the Convention Centre Dublin, Spencer Dock, on Wednesday 20th November. Highlights of the awards event, presented by Miriam O’Callaghan, will be will be broadcast on RTÉ One television on Saturday 23rd November, immediately after the Ray D'Arcy Show.

