Donegal gardai arrest 'highly intoxicated disqualified driver'

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Donegal gardai arrest 'highly intoxicated disqualified driver'

Gardai found these bottles in the vehicle.

The Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit received a bit of a shock recently when they stopped a highly intoxicated disqualified driver.

The motorist was arrested and charged and will be appearing before court. 

Check out the what they found on the passenger seat.