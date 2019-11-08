Donegal gardai arrest 'highly intoxicated disqualified driver'
Gardai found these bottles in the vehicle.
The Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit received a bit of a shock recently when they stopped a highly intoxicated disqualified driver.
The motorist was arrested and charged and will be appearing before court.
Check out the what they found on the passenger seat.
Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit stop a highly intoxicated disqualified driver. Motorist was arrested and charged to court. Vehicle Detained.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 8, 2019
Never Ever Drink/Drug Drive #BeSafe #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/9I061fdQbW
