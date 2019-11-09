Carrick-on-Shannon woman convicted of calling garda a dog in courthouse

Rebecca Shanley, Palm Grove House, Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour when she appeared before a recent sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court and fined €200.

Giving summary evidence Insp Frank Finn said on June 19, 2018 the defendant appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in relation to proceedings brought by Garda Mary Burke.

During proceedings Ms Shanley referred to Garda Burke as “ignorant” and called her “a dog.”

As she was leaving the court on the date in question Ms Shanley again aimed abuse at Garda Burke saying: “It’s not his fault (judge’s), it’s yours … woof, woof.”

Insp Finn said the remarks were reported on locally and Garda Burke felt the remarks were “very abusive.”

The court heard Ms Shanley has previous convictions for offences including hit and run; no insurance; theft; being an unaccompanied learner driver; no road tax and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Counsel representing Ms Shanley said she has “no excuse for what she said.”

“She understands what happened was inappropriate and shouldn’t have happened.

“She didn’t intend to be abusive or insulting but accepts she was.”

Judge Denis McLoughlin rejected the application to leave Ms Shanley without a conviction saying: “A public order conviction is the least of her worries.”

Judge McLoughlin ruled as outlined.